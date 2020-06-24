George Conrad Haeberlin
George Conrad Haeberlin

Louisville - George Conrad Haeberlin, 86, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

He was a native of Louisville, born on August 24, 1933 to Theodore A. Haeberlin and Ethel Roederer Haeberlin.

George was a graduate of Manual High School and enrolled in the apprenticeship program at General Electric. He remained at GE for over 44 years, retiring as a prototype developer in 1997.

George was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, a member of the Gruetli Helvetia Society and The Parrish House. He was a former volunteer firefighter for St. Matthews Fire Department, was an avid bowler and enjoyed dancing to Polka Music with his wife. He was able to fix anything needing repair and was the family handyman. George was a one of a kind Papa. He attended his grandchildren's activities from baseball to ballet and everything in between, creating memories with them to last a lifetime.

George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan Nagel Haeberlin; son, Jeffrey Haeberlin; daughter, Melissa Parrish and her husband, David; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Leah Parrish; brother, Albert Haeberlin (Jenny) and a sister, Irene Mai (Don).

A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Lane with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Mass of the Air, 1200 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY40203.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
08:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
