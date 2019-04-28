|
George Cox
South End - Mr. George Lloyd Cox, Jr., age 71, of the South End of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on April 25, 2019. Mr. Cox was born on April 20, 1948 to the late George, Sr. and Virginia (Eisenback) Cox in Louisville, KY. He was a master electrician and co-owner of Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar. He was an outdoorsman, avid hunter and fisherman, and skilled handy-man. He is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 49 years, Linda (Noe) Cox, children, Tonia Saettel (Lester) and Scott Cox; grandchildren, Brook and Kyle Saettel; siblings, James "Rick" Cox, Wayne Cox (Linda), Karen Miracle and Kimberly Bellavance (Joe); sisters-in-law, Debra (Noe) Brewer and Judy Howell (Steve); and brother-in-law, Roger Noe (Gail).
Funeral service will be conducted at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 2 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019