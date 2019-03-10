George D. Koper, Sr.



Louisville - George D. Koper, Sr., age 85, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Naples, FL after a brief illness. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Akins Koper, and his parents, George and Mary Agnes Koper. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Smith Koper, children Debra Dreas (Smyrna, GA), George Koper, Jr. (Pensacola, FL), David Koper (Louisville), Dennis Koper (Dallas, TX), and Denise Haley (Winston-Salem, NC), 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grand-children.



George was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and, with Congressman Ron Mazzoli, he won the Kentucky High School Tennis Doubles Championship. He was also a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he was a four-year letterman and Captain of UK's tennis team and was a member of the SAE fraternity. After college, George was commissioned as an active duty Naval Flight Officer; he retired as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Naval Reserve. He began his working career with General Electric in Louisville. His work in employee relations for General Electric, Emerson Power Transmission, and Vermont American Corporation took him to Bloomington, IN, Lynchburg, VA, Maysville, KY, and Ithaca, NY. He retired as Vice President of Vermont American Corporation, a division of Emerson Electric.



He was a member of Audubon Country Club and Grandezza Golf and Country Club in Estero, FL.



He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who thoroughly enjoyed annual family gatherings, including many years at Hilton Head Island and several trips to Europe. He was an avid golfer and a dedicated UK sports fan.



A viewing will be held from 2-8 PM at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Rd. on Thursday, March 14 with a funeral mass on Friday, March 15 at 9:30 AM at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the George and Sharon Koper Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary