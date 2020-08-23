1/1
George Donald Cravens
George Donald Cravens

Marysville - George Donald "Dynamite" Cravens, 92 of Marysville, IN passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Cravens was born on December 6, 1927 in Clarksville, IN the son of Jesse and Mary Allen Cravens. He retired from the Maintenance Department at the former Colgate Plant in Clarksville, IN after 40 years of dedicated service. George was a member of the Marysville Christian Church and a United States Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II serving as an airplane engine mechanic. A few qualities described by his family as being their favorite were his Christian Faith, loving devotion as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, abilities as a bowler, farmer, gardener, carpenter, fixer, babysitter, sports fan, sketcher, fish hook baiter and card player.

Mr. Cravens is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pauline LaVon Cravens; daughters, Tammy Wright and her husband Frank of Louisville, KY and Suzanne Warren and her husband Perry of Charlestown, IN; half-sister, Dorothy Mitchum of Clarksville, IN; half-brother, William Cravens of Clarksville, IN; grandchildren, Emily Wathen and her husband Andy, Rachel Riley and her husband Matthew, Jesse Wiggam, Madelyn Wyatt and her husband Sam and Tori Wiggam; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Eva, Naomi, Piper, Sloane and Simon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Cravens; sister, Frances Lawton; half-brothers, Jesse Jr., Garland and Paul Cravens.

Life Celebration services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Marysville Christian Church, P. O. Box 43, Marysville, IN. 47141




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
