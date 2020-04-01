Services
George Durrett Sr.


1932 - 2020
George Durrett Sr. Obituary
George Durrett, Sr.

Louisville - George Durrett, Sr., 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1932 in Hermitage, Tennessee to the late Roosevelt and Larena Durrett. He retired from General Electric after 35 years of service.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother, Roosevelt Durrett, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Parthenia Durrett; his children, Shenita Calhoun, George (Shorye) Durrett, Jr. and Vickie L. (Thomas) Glenn; grandchildren, Shenita Spoelker and George Durrett, III; great grandchildren, Janiya and Bryeon Durrett; and a sister, Lauraetta Wade.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
