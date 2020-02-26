Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Turners
3125 River Rd
Louisville, KY
George E. (Chip) Jordan Jr.

George E. (Chip) Jordan Jr. Obituary
George E Jordan Jr. (Chip)

Louisville - George E Jordan Jr. (Chip) 52, of Louisville KY passed away February 18 at his special home on the Ohio River. Chip was a graduate of Eastern High School, worked for Crenshaw & Sons Inc. and was a member of American Turners Louisville. Chip is survived by both parents, Sandy Fout (Bob) Johnson and George E (Kathy) Jordan Sr., his beloved children, his daughter Bailey and sons Carter and River, a sister Jody (Craig) Hyde, a step-brother Bryan (Myste) Barnett and step-sister Beth (James) Gunter, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many many precious friends. If desired, expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Ky Humane Society on Steedly Drive. The family will receive friends at American Turners, Louisville, 3125 River Rd from 12-3 PM on Saturday February 29 for a Celebration of His Life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
