George E. "Eddie" LindseyLouisville - Age 79, of Louisville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. George was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 26, 1941. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Carter (Dana); parents; and brother, Dennis Lindsey. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rita Lindsey; grandson, Nathan Rudy; sisters, JoAnn Taylor, Sharron Johnson, Gail Caldwell, and Sue Merrick; through family numerous sisters and brothers- in- law; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Monday from 1pm until 6pm and on Tuesday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home.