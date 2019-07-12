Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Resources
George E. Williams


1939 - 2019
George E. Williams Obituary
George E. Williams

Jeffersonville - George E. Williams, 80, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on July 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with entombment to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and from 9 to 10 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

George was born on February 19, 1939 in Crawford County, Indiana to the late Arthur and Iona Williams. He grew up on his family farm and spent countless hours working the land. He proudly served his country in the United States Army at Ft. Benning until his honorable discharge in 1968. He worked at Pillsbury and was "The Storekeeper" where the entire plant depended on his knowledge and abilities to trouble shoot all problems. He retired after 42 years of faithful service. He loved to spend his time on his motorcycle, but even more with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was an active and longtime member of Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rosalie Williams; daughter, Sara Burkhardt and husband, Michael; brother, James M. Williams and wife, Linda; and three granddaughters, Kelsey, Madison, and Camden Burkhardt; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019
