George E. Williams Jr.

George E. Williams Jr. Obituary
George E. Williams, Jr.

Louisville, KY - George E. Williams, Jr., 80, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
