George Earl Kraus
Louisville - George Earl Kraus, 93, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Earl was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes. He was a loving husband, companion, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Earl was part of the 1945 graduating class of St. Xavier High School. He worked for Lorillard Tobacco Company for 34 years before retirement. During his retirement, he accomplished his goal of traveling to all 50 states. He was an avid UL fan, and tireless volunteer for the KY Center for the Arts, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals on Wheels. His desire to help others was further exemplified through his support of the American Red Cross, having donated 158 pints of blood during his lifetime. Earl was also instrumental in reconstructing the Louisville Clock which was rededicated on Theater Square in August 2012.
Preceding Earl in death are his wife of 45 years, Frieda Amlung; sisters, Agatha (John) Gallo, Pat (Ed) Griffin; brothers, Jim (Loretta), Ray and JC (Cotton) Kraus.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Judy deceased), Susan Welsh (Patrick), Stephen (Cara Sue) and Timothy (Teresa); grandchildren, Jenny England (Nick) and Nick, Alex, Ellie and Katie Kraus; great grandchildren, Abigail and Kate England; his companion of 10 years, Doris Raidt; his sister Florence Fihe (Jack deceased) and sister-in-law, Clara (Mart deceased) Amlung, and many nieces and nephews.
A show of love, support, and an opportunity to say goodbye will be Friday, April 24 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles as they pass by Earl and the family. A private graveside funeral service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity and Meals for Wheels. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020