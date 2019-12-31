Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Louisville - George Earl O'Bryan, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

George was born in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Paul and Mary B. O'Bryan. He was a priest for 15 years and was retired from active ministry. He was a member at St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Joseph, James, William Marshall, Robert Mensa, and Charles O'Bryan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Mary Jane O'Bryan; son, Paul O'Bryan; daughter, Catherine Caldwell; two grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Caldwell; and siblings, Theresa Foppiano, Sister Mary Celeste O'Bryan, Mary Jo Schraffenberger, Thomas O'Bryan (Susie), Richard O'Bryan (Janice), and Michael O'Bryan; sister-in-law, Eirene O'Bryan.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children and Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
