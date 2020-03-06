Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for George Embry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Embry


1928 - 2020
George Edward Embry Obituary
George Edward Embry

Louisville -

March 7, 1928 - March 3, 2020

George Edward Embry, 91, longtime resident of Louisville, KY, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Summerfield Nursing Home. He was born in

Hardin County Kentucky to the late Ollie Pearl and William McKinley Embry on March 7, 1928. He married Wilma (Gigi) Herrington his wife of 68 years

in January 1952.

George retired from Local 89, was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of Abraham Lodge #8. One of his passions was rebuilding antique cars. He

was a member of the Falls City Model A Club, Nash-Rambler Club and Street Rod Club.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Henry Samuel Embry and William Clyde Embry.

He is survived by his wife Wilma (Gigi); daughters, Vickie Butler (Mike), Edlisa Embry, 4 grandchildren, John M. Butler Jr. (Michelle), James A.(Tony) Butler (Vicki), R.T. Lessig, and Molly Ann Daniel (Dustin); 3 great-grandchildren, Shelby F. Turner, Zachary M. Butler and Noah M. Butler; 2 step great-

grandchildren, Taylor Wathen and Noah Jackson.

Visitation Owens Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY; Monday, 3-9-2020 from 2pm - 8pm est. Masonic service at 7pm est. Tuesday, 3-10-2020 from 10am - 12 noon. Funeral service will be at 12 noon. Laid to rest at Louisville Memorial Gardens- West.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Crusade For Children, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Remember
