Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Duthie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Duthie


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Duthie Obituary
George F. Duthie

Louisville - George Frederick Duthie of Louisville passed away at home on September 27, 2019.

Born March 15, 1926 in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of George Alexander Duthie of Dumfrees, Scotland and Gertrude Smith Duthie of Buffalo, New York.

He attended the University of Michigan and then served in the US Navy until 1946. George graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Engineering in 1947.

It was at SMU that he met Mary Lee Ridgeway. They married in 1948. George worked for Joe Hoppe in Dallas, Texas as a mechanical engineer. In 1953, the family moved to Louisville where George managed an engineering firm. George and his partner, Pat King, bought the firm, Stewart Mechanical Enterprises. Upon retirement in 1993, George sold the company to his employees.

While raising four children with Mary Lee and operating the firm, George served as a trustee at Midway College, Lexington Theological Seminary, Eminence Farmers Deposit Bank, Locust Grove, and Wayside Christian Mission.

Mary Lee and George joined Beargrass Christian Church in 1954. George served as a deacon, an elder, and as chairman of the board.

George was an avid golfer at Audubon Country Club until the age of eighty-nine. And since the early 1960's, he was a huge supporter and a season ticket holder of the University of Louisville.

Including his parents, George was preceded in death by Mary Lee, his wife of sixty-seven years, his sister, Marge Townsend, and his niece, Susan Townsend.

George is survived by his four children: Anna Lee Mershon (Steve), Bruce Duthie (Jane), Carolyn Mountjoy (Michael), and Daniel (Karen); twelve grandchildren, Jessica Taylor (Mark) of Cincinnati, Zach Mershon of Golden, Colorado, Scott Duthie (Amy), Michael Duthie (June), Megan Albritton (Jamie), Kyle Duthie (Sabrina), Jordan Duthie of New York, New York, Ali Denbow (Michael), Taylor Distler (Natalie) of Orange County, California, Kellsy Duthie (Tommy), Krissy Duthie, and Kacye Duthie; and fifteen great-grandchildren with two on the way. George leaves behind his two nephews, Brad Townsend and Steve Townsend, and niece, Melissa Klauberg.

The family sincerely thanks George's extended family who provided loving care and support over many years: Eric, Saydou, Gaby, Lori, Mirranda, Stephanie, Karen, Kelly, and Jacque.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road with private burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 at church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Wayside Christian Mission or Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now