George F. Duthie
Louisville - George Frederick Duthie of Louisville passed away at home on September 27, 2019.
Born March 15, 1926 in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of George Alexander Duthie of Dumfrees, Scotland and Gertrude Smith Duthie of Buffalo, New York.
He attended the University of Michigan and then served in the US Navy until 1946. George graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Engineering in 1947.
It was at SMU that he met Mary Lee Ridgeway. They married in 1948. George worked for Joe Hoppe in Dallas, Texas as a mechanical engineer. In 1953, the family moved to Louisville where George managed an engineering firm. George and his partner, Pat King, bought the firm, Stewart Mechanical Enterprises. Upon retirement in 1993, George sold the company to his employees.
While raising four children with Mary Lee and operating the firm, George served as a trustee at Midway College, Lexington Theological Seminary, Eminence Farmers Deposit Bank, Locust Grove, and Wayside Christian Mission.
Mary Lee and George joined Beargrass Christian Church in 1954. George served as a deacon, an elder, and as chairman of the board.
George was an avid golfer at Audubon Country Club until the age of eighty-nine. And since the early 1960's, he was a huge supporter and a season ticket holder of the University of Louisville.
Including his parents, George was preceded in death by Mary Lee, his wife of sixty-seven years, his sister, Marge Townsend, and his niece, Susan Townsend.
George is survived by his four children: Anna Lee Mershon (Steve), Bruce Duthie (Jane), Carolyn Mountjoy (Michael), and Daniel (Karen); twelve grandchildren, Jessica Taylor (Mark) of Cincinnati, Zach Mershon of Golden, Colorado, Scott Duthie (Amy), Michael Duthie (June), Megan Albritton (Jamie), Kyle Duthie (Sabrina), Jordan Duthie of New York, New York, Ali Denbow (Michael), Taylor Distler (Natalie) of Orange County, California, Kellsy Duthie (Tommy), Krissy Duthie, and Kacye Duthie; and fifteen great-grandchildren with two on the way. George leaves behind his two nephews, Brad Townsend and Steve Townsend, and niece, Melissa Klauberg.
The family sincerely thanks George's extended family who provided loving care and support over many years: Eric, Saydou, Gaby, Lori, Mirranda, Stephanie, Karen, Kelly, and Jacque.
Funeral service will be 11:30 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road with private burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 at church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Wayside Christian Mission or Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019