George Gutermuth
Louisville - 78, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked at USA Image Technologies.
He was born in 1941 in Louisville, Ky to George and Anna Gutermuth. He is preceded in death by his parents.
George is survived by his son, Brandon Gutermuth, and numerous friends and coworkers.
Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, at Calvary Cemetery (1600 Newburg Rd).
The family requests that contributions in George's memory be made to Churchill Downs Backside Learning Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019