Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
1600 Newburg Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gutermuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Gutermuth


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
George Gutermuth Obituary
George Gutermuth

Louisville - 78, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked at USA Image Technologies.

He was born in 1941 in Louisville, Ky to George and Anna Gutermuth. He is preceded in death by his parents.

George is survived by his son, Brandon Gutermuth, and numerous friends and coworkers.

Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, at Calvary Cemetery (1600 Newburg Rd).

The family requests that contributions in George's memory be made to Churchill Downs Backside Learning Center.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now