Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
George Harder Jr. Obituary
George Harder, Jr.

Floyds Knobs - George Harder, Jr., 67 years of age passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Betty Lou Harder. George was a 1970 graduate of Floyd Central High School and spent his career as a sales professional.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa Heeke Harder; sons, Brandon Harder (Elizabeth), Evan Harder; grandchildren, Baxley Harder, August Harder, who were his pride and joy.

A visitation of family and friends will be 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to Shirley's Way, www.shirleysway.com , or the .

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
