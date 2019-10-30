|
George Hardin Yenowine
Passed away 24 October 2019. Born in Chattanooga, TN on December 22, 1936 he is survived by his sons Mark, and David (Lisa) and daughter Christine; his brother John and sisters Joan, Betsy, Susan; grandchildren Kristy, Kevin, Blair and Emily. After graduating from the University of Kentucky he worked for Bollinger-Martin then Staples Advertising in Louisville, KY. He relocated his family to Springfield, VA and represented KY through his work with Congessman Cowger, Congressman Snyder and Senator Cook. His Capitol Hill experience led him to the Tobacco Institute. Later in life he worked for United Airlines and T.S.A. George loved the outdoors and was an avid fan of UK and local sports teams as well as motorsports. Visitation with a service to follow will be held Saturday, November 2 at Silverbrook United Methodist Church, Lorton VA at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.demainefunerals.com to view full obituary and sign guestbook.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019