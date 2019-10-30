Services
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
(703) 941-9428
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Silverbrook United Methodist Church
Lorton, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Yenowine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hardin Yenowine


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Hardin Yenowine Obituary
George Hardin Yenowine

Passed away 24 October 2019. Born in Chattanooga, TN on December 22, 1936 he is survived by his sons Mark, and David (Lisa) and daughter Christine; his brother John and sisters Joan, Betsy, Susan; grandchildren Kristy, Kevin, Blair and Emily. After graduating from the University of Kentucky he worked for Bollinger-Martin then Staples Advertising in Louisville, KY. He relocated his family to Springfield, VA and represented KY through his work with Congessman Cowger, Congressman Snyder and Senator Cook. His Capitol Hill experience led him to the Tobacco Institute. Later in life he worked for United Airlines and T.S.A. George loved the outdoors and was an avid fan of UK and local sports teams as well as motorsports. Visitation with a service to follow will be held Saturday, November 2 at Silverbrook United Methodist Church, Lorton VA at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.demainefunerals.com to view full obituary and sign guestbook.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now