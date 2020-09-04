George Hauck



George, 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Little Sisters of the Poor. He was born on May 28, 1920 to the late William and Elizabeth Hauck.



George graduated from Male High School and was honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.



George voluntarily answered the call to serve his country in the Navy during World



War II, he was stationed on the USS Haggard DD-555, and became a member of the Greatest Generation! He was a life member of VFW Post 1170, an Honorary Kentucky Colonel, a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and loved his family's annual trip to Disney World!



George was the proud owner of Hauck's Handy Store, in the heart of Schnitzelburg.



He was the founder of the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen Dinner and the World's



Championship Dainty Contest.



George was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and volunteered for over



50 years at Little Sisters. He loved God, family, life, and friends! The family would like to express their gratitude to the Sisters and staff of Little Sisters for their love and compassion given to George, he was truly blessed to be in their care.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean Franklin Hauck, his daughter, Karen S. Hauck, and his siblings, Fred Hauck and Willetta English. He is survived by, his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Harvey Hite, his grandchildren, Tina Nerpouni (Aram) and Darrell Hite (Tori) and his great-grandchildren, Derek, Madison, Olivia, Isabel and Bryson.



Due to COVID restrictions, visitation will be private. Bosse Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, 40217 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Boulevard, 40205.



George wanted to say one last thing, "GOD BLESS AMERICA"!!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store