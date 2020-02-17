Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
George Henry Graas Sr.


1932 - 2020
George Henry Graas Sr. Obituary
George Henry Graas, Sr.

Elizabethtown - George Henry Graas, Sr., 87, joined our Savior in Heaven on the evening of February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home.

George was born in Louisville, KY on July 29, 1932 to the late Mrea Sophia Dick and Charles John Graas.

George worked for Kroger for 20 years before starting his own business in Louisville in 1962 with his wife, Willie Mae Graas. In 1973, George and Willie sold their business and moved to their farm in Hardin County to spend more time with their growing family of four young men.

George is preceded in death by his son, William Lee, one brother, and four sisters.

The loved ones left to honor George's memory are his wife of 59 years, Willie Mae Graas; one sister, Alma Roberts; three sons, George Henry Graas, Jr., Charles Everett Graas, and Joseph Allen Graas; and seven grandchildren, George Henry III, Teresa Noelle, Jesse David, Bethany Christine, Charlee Mrea, Willie Ann, and Olivia Jenean Graas.

George and Willie Graas are members of St. John Catholic Church. George Henry Graas, Sr. was a man of love and devotion. He fought the good fight and kept the faith.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
