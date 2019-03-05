|
George Henry Hunt III
Louisville - George Henry "Jack" Hunt III passed away March 2, surrounded by family.
Jack was a loving family man. He enjoyed horses, UofL Football, country ham, the Blues and a good story shared with friends. He thought everyone should visit New Orleans, San Francisco and Santa Fe. He was a retired "pioneer" of the plastic pipe industry, member of the St Xavier High School Hall of Fame as an All American diver and swimmer, and long time coach at St Agnes.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline "Jackie" Hunt; daughter Leslie "Trudy" Hunt; son Henry Hunt (Teresa), grandson Clay Hunt (Lexy); great-grand-daughter Wilson; brother Mike Hunt and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation held at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Thursday, March 7 from 4pm to 7pm, followed by a brief memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations to Green Hill Therapy, 1410 Long Run Road Louisville, KY 40245; St Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217; or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019