George Irving Gates, Jr.LOUISVILLE - 92, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.Born in Louisville to the late Adelaide Reisert and George Irving Gates, Sr., he was retired as owner and operator of Gates Automotive on Bardstown Road. George was a graduate of St Joseph Preparatory School in Bardstown and St. Xavier High School (Class of 1945) and was a long-time member of St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. He served 27 years with the Highland Outreach Program for Older Persons, and was a longtime volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and many other organizations. In 2009 he received a Bell Award for Outstanding Community Service from WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation.George was reliable, trustworthy, and generous in work and in life; he lived not for himself but for others; many were inspired and even shaped by his own life ethic and standard. In a very complex world, his goodness and kindness were a simple but profound gift.George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Ann "Jody" Ritter Gates; and two brothers, Bill and Tom Gates.He is survived by his daughters, JoAnn Gates and Mary Clare Heuser (Vincent); sons, Paul R. Gates (Marie Franchett), David R. Gates, and Robert K. Gates (Melissa); two brothers, Jack (Pat, dec.), and Jim (Judy) Gates; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday July 6, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 2900 Bardstown Rd, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Sunday, July 5 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.The family seeks the wellbeing of George's many friends and colleagues during this time of pandemic. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is required at all events. Those who prefer to attend the funeral remotely are welcome to do so via livestream on the Facebook page of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Parish.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Nazareth Home, Habitat for Humanity, Highlands Community Ministries, and St. Xavier High School.