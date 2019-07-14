|
George J. Recktenwald
Louisville - George Joseph Recktenwald, 78, lost his courageous eleven-year battle with leukemia on Thursday, July 11, surrounded by his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee Smith), and his children. Although the disease eventually defeated him, it didn't define him. The son of George and Dora Recktenwald, George is also survived by four children and ten grandchildren: Stephanie Linden (Larry Huston), Sophie, and Ben; Juliet Whitehill (Lars Rohrberg), Colin, and Rhys; Amy Mackey (Jason), Luke, Elise, and Joshua; David Recktenwald (Ashley), Will, Isla, and Grant. He is also survived by sisters Elise Powell (Ronnie) and Kathy Frye (Paul) and predeceased by siblings Richard (Mildred), Kenneth (Norma), Carol Nanna (Frank), and JoAnn Becht (Bob).
George graduated from St. X in 1959 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959-1963. He earned a B.A. in Biology from U of L while working full time and later earned a B.S. in Computer Science from IUS. He enjoyed a 30-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger/biologist, retiring in 2003. He loved the outdoors and traveling. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the Balloon Society of Kentucky.
We thank the compassionate medical caregivers at CBC Group, especially Dr. John Huber, and the wonderful staff at Baptist Health, notably the Ambulatory Care Unit and 3 Park Tower. We are also grateful for all the anonymous blood donors for the gift of life the past three years. Please consider making a donation in George's name to or the American Red Cross.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2:00-8:00 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, and his funeral will begin at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, followed by burial at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019