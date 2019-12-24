|
|
George Kenneth Hodges
Louisville - 79, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was a retired foreman for General Electric Co., an Army veteran a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Hodges; sister, Kay Roberts and brother, Hugh Hodges.
He is survived by his children, Theresa Jandt, Melissa Schultz (Glenn), William and Kenneth Hodges; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and siblings, Thomas E. Hodges (Jeanine), Ann Schagene, Betty Jane Harper (Bruce) and Carol Axman (David).
His celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
The family would like to thank Signature South Healthcare for their loving and caring support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019