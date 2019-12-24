Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
7335 Southside Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Kenneth Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Kenneth Hodges Obituary
George Kenneth Hodges

Louisville - 79, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.

He was a retired foreman for General Electric Co., an Army veteran a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Hodges; sister, Kay Roberts and brother, Hugh Hodges.

He is survived by his children, Theresa Jandt, Melissa Schultz (Glenn), William and Kenneth Hodges; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and siblings, Thomas E. Hodges (Jeanine), Ann Schagene, Betty Jane Harper (Bruce) and Carol Axman (David).

His celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

The family would like to thank Signature South Healthcare for their loving and caring support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -