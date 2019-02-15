Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Church
McKees Rocks, PA
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Church
McKees Rocks, PA
George Kushner Obituary
George Kushner

Louisville - George Kushner, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1933 to the late Michael and Susan Kushner. George was a native of Pittsburgh and retired from Bell Atlantic. He was a 1955 graduate of Washington & Jefferson College and a retired Lt. Col. of the Army Reserves.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Norma Jean Kushner.

He is survived by his sons, George M. (Diane) and David (Marie); daughters, Barbara Repasy and Patricia Stephens (Mark); grandchildren, George, Thomas, Katherine, Matthew, Samuel, Casey, Dean, Trevor and Abigail.

Funeral liturgy will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 10am at Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in McKees Rocks, PA. Family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 9am. Burial will take place in Pittsburgh at St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in his name to Washington & Jefferson College or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
