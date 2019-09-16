|
|
George L. Brinley
Louisville - George Lee Brinley 90, of Louisville passed away on September 15, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1929 to the late William V. and Lillie B. Brinley in Camp Taylor, Kentucky. George was the proud business owner of Brinley Bowling Service where he retired from at the age of 88. He was an extremely hardworking man. George built the home he and his wife Anna raised their family in. George and his wife were past faithful members of Green Acres Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher while raising their family.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Anna B. Brinley, siblings Catherine Brumfield, Vernon Brinley, Sally Denkler, Viola Brewer, Martha Brinley, Willard Brinley, James Brinley, Sam Brinley and Freddie Brinley.
George leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Debbie Vogel (Bob), Becky Cook (Steve), Rita Wells and David Lee Brinley, six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Home Depot and Dairy Queen in Okolona for the kindness shown to their father while he visited.
A service to honor the life of George will be held Friday, September 20th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19th from 2-8pm at the funeral home and will resume Friday at 10am until the start of the funeral.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019