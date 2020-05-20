George Lambert Kent
Louisville - George Lambert Kent, 73, loving husband to Dena Marie Petter Kent, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. George was born in Cincinnati, OH, son of Rosella Tedesco Kent and Earl Langdon Kent. He graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic Grade School, DeSales High School (1965) and Bellarmine University.
George served as a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy aboard the USS Saratoga, USS Kennedy and USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. He earned the National Defense Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
George worked at Ford Motor Company for his entire career, spanning 37 years in both hourly and salaried positions, often working as much overtime as possible to support his family. Outside of work, he enjoyed bowling, softball, boating, Superbowl parties, cruising and holidays with friends and family.
For over 45 years, George volunteered as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, adult server and a member of the Befriender Ministry at St. Athanasius, St. Barnabas and St. Gabriel parishes. He also volunteered his time and talent on the Fundraiser Committee for the Pregnancy Resource Center.
George was well known for his beaming smile, generosity, friendships and how to dance to any genre of music. George never met a stranger - he made a connection with everyone and storytelling was always a part of the process.
George loved watching his kids and grandkids participate in all kinds of sports, dance, theatre, school activities and the arts. He never missed an opportunity to support them or make them laugh. Most of all he cherished time with Dena, producing family plays, planning and organizing (anything and everything), traveling and attending mass.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John L. Kent and Richard (Ricky) E. Kent. He is survived by his wife of 52 years; his sister Diann Rose Mohon (Rick); his children Gregory Earl (Amee) and Julia Ann Kolb (Ben) and his seven grandchildren Calvin Victor, Isaac William, Helen Elizabeth, Liam Gregory, Elaine Marie, Lilly Ann, and Lauren Rose; and a host of family members and friends.
George and his family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr Patrick Williams and all his medical staff for their skillful and compassionate care. We will keep them and their families in our prayers as we wish them the best future.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced. Private services and burial at Calvary Cemetery are under the care of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St Vincent de Paul, Norton Cancer Institute or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.