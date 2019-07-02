|
George Lee
Brooks - Mr. George Earl Lee, age 79, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on June 30, 2019. Mr. Lee was born on November 23, 1939 in Flippin, KY to the late Brince and Bessie (Dickerson) Lee. Mr. Lee retired from General Electric after 31 years of service and was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He enjoyed gardening and golf. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Helen (Eisenback) Lee; sister, Mary Lou Ward; and brother, Joe Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jeff Lee (Kelly) and Jennifer Loving (Michael); grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan and Taylor; and his canine companion, Buddy.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019