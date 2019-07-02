Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Lee


1939 - 2019
George Lee Obituary
George Lee

Brooks - Mr. George Earl Lee, age 79, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on June 30, 2019. Mr. Lee was born on November 23, 1939 in Flippin, KY to the late Brince and Bessie (Dickerson) Lee. Mr. Lee retired from General Electric after 31 years of service and was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He enjoyed gardening and golf. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Helen (Eisenback) Lee; sister, Mary Lou Ward; and brother, Joe Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jeff Lee (Kelly) and Jennifer Loving (Michael); grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan and Taylor; and his canine companion, Buddy.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019
