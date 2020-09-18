1/1
George Leister Jr.
George Leister Jr.

Salem, IN - George John Leister Jr., Passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Salem Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942 to George Sr. and Thelma (Smith) Leister. George married Donna (Robinson) Leister on June 17, 1971. He worked for and retired from LG&E in Louisville as a boiler mechanic. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, mowing his lawn, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Smith.

George is survived by his wife Donna; Son, Shawn (Jamie) Leister; two nephews, Pat Smith, and Paul (Linda) Gulley, as well as four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday September 21, 2020 at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra, IN. Visitation will be held at Love funeral home from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Sunday September 20, 2020 and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

