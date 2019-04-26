Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
George Leroy Dickson Iii Obituary
George Leroy Dickson III

Louisville - 50, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Kayla M. Dickson; mother, Betty Gardner; stepfather, Michael Gardner; stepson, Marcus Churchill; grandmother, Lina Glenn; sisters, Jovonna Atkinson (Tyrone) and Danielle Gardner, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins.

Visitation: 11am 12pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with memorial service to follow at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
