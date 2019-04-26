|
|
George Leroy Dickson III
Louisville - 50, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla M. Dickson; mother, Betty Gardner; stepfather, Michael Gardner; stepson, Marcus Churchill; grandmother, Lina Glenn; sisters, Jovonna Atkinson (Tyrone) and Danielle Gardner, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins.
Visitation: 11am 12pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with memorial service to follow at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019