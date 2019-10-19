|
George M. Bales
Louisvlle - George M. Bales, age 94 of Louisville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 17th 2019.
George was a proud World War II veteran, a teacher and coach at Kentucky Military Institute for 18 years, and retired from teaching from JCPS in 1989.
George was also an active member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church.
George was a friend to all he met whether it was a neighbor, player he coached, student in the classroom, or anyone on the golf course. George was a lifetime member of Hunting Creek and a Club Champion.
His infectious smile and witty sense of humor are what his friends and family will remember most.
George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle, and he will be deeply missed.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Tipton and Vena Bales, and brother, Clint Bales.
George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Bales; children, Jeff Bales (Becky), Betsy Kenney (Gary); brother Bob Bales; grandchildren, Helen, Laura, Rebecca, Jordan, Moriah, and Michaela; and great grandchildren, Gabe, Ivy, Zeke, Johnathan, and Joanna.
Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial gifts may be made to Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019