Floyds Knobs - George Michael Krekel, Jr., 84, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. George was a retired jeweler and watchmaker who had a love for restoring antique cars and watches. He was a founder of the Model "A" Ford Club and a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church. George loved his children, grandchildren, and pets with all of his heart. A one of a kind, he will be remembered for his warm smile, signature wave, gentle spirit, and dedication to his family.



He was born on November 29, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George M., Sr. and Agnes (Receveur) Krekel.



George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joanne M. (Gibbons) Krekel; children, Patrick (Ava) Krekel, Pamela (Steven) Seewer, Chris Krekel, and Kelley (Jim) Blasdel; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and siblings, Joyce Koeberlein, Donald Krekel, and Diane (Dan) Wibbels.



Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, in the chapel at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.



The family requests that contributions in George's memory be made to Kosair Charities or .



