George "Rudy" Nalley



Louisville - George "Rudy" Nalley, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.



Rudy was born in Louisville, KY on 1 November, 1931 and attended Flaget High School and Bellarmine University. He served in the Army during the Korean War.



He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Turpen, parents Clarence & Winnie (Miles) Nalley brothers; Charles, Joseph, James, and Thomas Nalley, sisters; MaryAnn Eisner, Betty Erbele and Doris Smith. He is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ronnie Roberts.



Rudy retired from Kenway and enjoyed baseball, horse shoes, golf, handyman work and could fix anything. An outstanding athlete, Rudy was a scratch golfer and had three lifetime holes in one. Later in his life, he found a love for karaoke and entertaining his many fans, butt he was his biggest fan.



He is survived by his children, Lynn Nalley (Joe Bischoff), Cindy Sauer (Paul), Sheryl Nalley, Teresa Roberts, Greg Nalley (Shawna); 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).



A celebration of Rudy's life will follow services starting at 6:30 pm at the VFW Post 1170 (107 North Evergreen Road Louisville, KY 40243).



Memorial contributions in Rudy's memory may be made to VFW Post 1170 (107 North Evergreen Road Louisville, KY 40243).



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019