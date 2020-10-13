1/1
George "Kevin" Needy
{ "" }
George "Kevin" Needy

Louisville - George "Kevin" Needy, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a former foreman for Graham Packaging Company and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his parents, George and Shirley Burkhart Needy; daughter, Jocelyn Plum (Stephen); sisters, Julie Murphy (Richard) and Kimberly Needy (Michele); brother, William Needy (Kim); granddaughters, Skarlett and Audree; one niece and three nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
OCT
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
