George "Kevin" NeedyLouisville - George "Kevin" Needy, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a former foreman for Graham Packaging Company and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his parents, George and Shirley Burkhart Needy; daughter, Jocelyn Plum (Stephen); sisters, Julie Murphy (Richard) and Kimberly Needy (Michele); brother, William Needy (Kim); granddaughters, Skarlett and Audree; one niece and three nephews.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.