Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
George Nelson

George Nelson Obituary
George Nelson

Conyers - George Mauritz Nelson, Jr., age 90 of Conyers, died Friday, October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Rebecca Nelson; parents, George and Thelma Nelson. He is survived by his second wife, Loretta Nelson; son, Phillip Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Hank Cannon; grandchildren, Maggie and Dave Lipscomb, Rebecca and Chris Winiarski, Cody Cannon, Amber Cannon, and great-granddaughter, Lindsey Lipscomb. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Mr. Nelson retired as the Assistant Regional Director of SE region from the USDA. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Dr. Shelia Crowe officiating; entombment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
