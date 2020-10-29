George "Buddy" Newton Thomas
Louisville - George "Buddy" Newton Thomas, 72, of Louisville, KY, passed away on October 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sts. Simon & Jude Parish, 4335 Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215, with burial to follow at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, KY. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 PM on Sunday at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY, 40215.
George was born on March 27, 1948 in Owensboro, KY, to the late William B. Sr. and Nola Thomas. He retired after 27 years at the Kentucky State Fair Board and was a member of the Kentuckiana Square Dance Association.
He is survived by his siblings, William B. Thomas Jr. (Terry), Mary Sabina Thomas, and Anne Villanova (Mike); life partner of 44 years, Donna Donan; best friend, Dwight Lawrence (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mass of the Air. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Please visit www.nunnelleyfuneral.com
for online condolences.