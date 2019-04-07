Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
More Obituaries for George Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ogle Ii


1938 - 2019
George Ogle Ii Obituary
George Ogle II

Louisville - George Ogle II, age 80, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was a retired horse trainer with Churchill Downs, a U.S. Army Veteran, and an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, two sisters, and many close friends.

He is survived by his daughter Christy A. Coy, her husband Brian Sr. who he considered a son, grandson Brian "Beezy" Coy Jr., several nieces and nephews, three in particular that he considered to be like sons, Leon, Sammy, and Danny Pirillo.

George's Celebration of Life will be from 12 - 4 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 with family, friends, and guests sharing their personal stories of George at 4 PM at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
