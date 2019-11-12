|
|
George Parsons
Radcliff - George M. Parsons, WWII and Korean War veteran heard his last reveille at the Veterans Center in Radcliff, Kentucky on October 31, 2019 at the age of 93 . He was born March 16, 1926, the son of Leland C. and Elizabeth Parsons of Zearing, Iowa. Graduating from Lamoille High School, he was drafted in June 1944 and served in the Army Air Corps, first as a B-17 ball turret gunner and thereafter through the Korean War as an Air Force Air Traffic Controller. Post service, he worked in a number of fields including, electronics repair, security, and eventually as an engineer for Motorola where he earned a number of patents for his design work related to the police two-way radio. A life-long learner, he earned a reputation for being a master of all trades. Raised on a farm and nourished by Iowa soil as a youth, he was molded by the Great Depression and finally forged in the fire of two wars. His was a life of perseverance and living life to the fullest. He was generous almost to a fault to those around him even when experiencing his own economic challenges. He was a forceful yet sociable man who often defied convention leaving a remarkable and not soon forgotten memory for all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Okal Grote of Joseph, Oregon, his brother, Ron Parsons, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon and his daughter, Suzanne Parsons-Levy of Lilburn, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Alan Parsons of Louisville, KY, his daughter, Mimi Parsons Perper of Greensboro, NC, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Internment with military honors is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Radcliff Kentucky Veterans Cemetery with arrangements by the Chism Family Funeral home of Vine Grove, Kentucky. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the Radcliff Veterans Center Advisory Council or to the National Air Force Museum.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019