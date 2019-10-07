|
George R. Brenner
Louisville - George Brenner, 83, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
George was born in Chicago, Illinois, where he met the love of his life, Margaret. Marge and George settled in Louisville where he worked for General Electric as an accountant. After retiring, he and Marge enjoyed traveling around the world and seeing the different sights and sounds of the world around them. Aside from traveling with Marge, he was passionate about running and exercising daily. He is reunited in death by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Brenner, who preceded him in death one month ago.
In addition to Marge, George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Violet Brenner; and sister, Violet Lidinsky.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Johnston; and 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019