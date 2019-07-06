|
George Robert "Bob" Gilpin
LaGrange - George Robert "Bob" Gilpin 74, of LaGrange, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
He was retired from Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant and Tractor Supply.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 50 years Judith Leep Gilpin; parents Robert Thomas and Ethyl Marie Gilpin.
Survivors include his children, Erin Gilpin and Angela Probus (Damian); sister, Helen Gilpin; brother-in-law, Houston Cockrell; grandchildren, Joshua Gilpin (Chelsea), Bobby Heightchew Jr., Zahne Peyton and Riley Probus; Great grandson, Easton Holcomb.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019