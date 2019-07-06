Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gilpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Robert "Bob" Gilpin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Robert "Bob" Gilpin Obituary
George Robert "Bob" Gilpin

LaGrange - George Robert "Bob" Gilpin 74, of LaGrange, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

He was retired from Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant and Tractor Supply.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 50 years Judith Leep Gilpin; parents Robert Thomas and Ethyl Marie Gilpin.

Survivors include his children, Erin Gilpin and Angela Probus (Damian); sister, Helen Gilpin; brother-in-law, Houston Cockrell; grandchildren, Joshua Gilpin (Chelsea), Bobby Heightchew Jr., Zahne Peyton and Riley Probus; Great grandson, Easton Holcomb.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now