George Robert Webster Jr.



Louisville - George Robert Webster Jr., 88, departed this life on Monday, November 17, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.



George was born on July 4th 1932 in Marion County Kentucky on Mamie Motley and George R. Webster Sr. He married the late Mary Katherine Porter November 10, 1954. George enlisted in the US Army in 1950.



He retired from SUD-CHEMIE(Clariant Chemical) after 33 years of service , he received Christ at and early age at First Baptist Church of Lebanon, KY.



George was preceded in death by his parents, George Webster Sr., and Mamie Webster; wife, Mary K. Webster, sibling, Mary K. Hayden and Ruth Webster.



He is survived by his two sons, George Webster III, of Lexington, KY and David Webster (Lucille) of Clarksville, IN; four daughters, Marie Weber (Romont), Karen Robinson (Jimmy) of Columbus, GA, Shelia Dudley (Thomas), and Catherine Watson (David) of Louisville, KY; brother, William E. Webster (Lotti) of Winter Park, FL; cousin, Georgetta Smith; 11grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, more than 30 great-great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends.



Visitation: 10am-12pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Lebanon National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store