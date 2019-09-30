|
George Rodgers Sloan
Corydon - George Rodgers Sloan, 85, of Corydon, Indiana passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. He was born on February 12, 1934 in New Albany to the late Phyllis Rodgers Sloan and George Spaulding Sloan.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany and a former member of both the Corydon and New Albany Rotary Clubs and the Corydon Jaycees. He co-owned the Corydon Sky Aire Drive-In theatre. He was also the proud owner of Culligan Water Conditioning in Corydon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gayle (Miller) Sloan.
Survivors include his daughter Kathy Wallace (Tom) of Corydon, sister Alice Huffaker of Marietta, Georgia, brother and sister-in-laws Roger and Nadine Bell of Greenville, Indiana and severall nieces and nephews.
His family is thankful for the dedicated care provided by Deborah Herthel over the past few years and the superb medical care given to him by the staff of Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in Edwardsville Cemetery near Edwardsville, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019