George Ronald Buster
Fairdale - 78, of Fairdale, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Jefferson County to Charles Chestene & Nannie Mae Buster. George was a retired maintenance welder at American Standard, IAM Local 830, a Marine Veteran, previous member of Fairdale Masonic Lodge and also a member of Cove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Eugene. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Patricia Thomas, daughter Kelly Logsdon (Doug), son Christopher Allen Buster, sisters Charlene Huesman & Gwen Smith, grandchildren Melissa Price (Laray), Christy Lloyd (Derek) & Robbie Logsdon (Sam) & 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation for George will be 1-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for payment for medical expenses.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020