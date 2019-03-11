|
|
George Selby Smith, Jr.
Louisville - Age 88, of Louisville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 8, 2019 with his family by his bedside. He was born in Louisville, KY on March 26, 1930 to the late George Selby, Sr. and Margaret (Bradshaw) Smith. He had a love for baseball and played in the minor leagues for the New York Giants. The family would like to specially thank his amazing Hosparus caregivers, Kirstie (RN) and Detra (aide).
He is preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Shelley Hurt; and a sister and brother in law, June and Charles Hendricks; and ex-wife, Daisy Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Carole Ann (Clark) Smith; children, Kevin Smith (Sherri), Kerry Smith, Kae Warren (Steve), Ron Russell, Dave Russell (Glenda), Debbie Keith (Andy) and Sandy Oppel (John); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers, Don Smith (Jean), Butch Smith (Denice); sisters, Doris Estes (Bob), Carol Rhoton (Don), Betty Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Family has chosen cremation. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Family has requested donations be made to Hosparus or Chapel Hill United Church of Christ.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019