1/
George Stapleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Stapleton

Louisville - George Wesley Stapleton, 85, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was retired accountant for Cunningham Overhead Door Co. and a member of the old South Watterson Trail Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, reading and challenging puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Lloyd; son, Russell Stapleton (Tammy); daughters, Nikki Salisbury, Casey Canaan (Willie) and Miechelle Stapleton; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings, Ruby Chronister; and Robert Stapleton (Margaret).

His funeral is 3pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is after 12pm Wednesday until the time of the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral
03:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved