George Stapleton

George StapletonLouisville - George Wesley Stapleton, 85, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.He was retired accountant for Cunningham Overhead Door Co. and a member of the old South Watterson Trail Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, reading and challenging puzzles.He is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Lloyd; son, Russell Stapleton (Tammy); daughters, Nikki Salisbury, Casey Canaan (Willie) and Miechelle Stapleton; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings, Ruby Chronister; and Robert Stapleton (Margaret).His funeral is 3pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is after 12pm Wednesday until the time of the service.