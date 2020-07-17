George "G.L." StoddardLOUISVILLE - George "G.L." Stoddard passed away July 15, 2020 at 72 years old. Retired member of Local 89 union (Yellow Freight). Recipient of liver transplant in 2000. Always grateful for his second chance. Preceded in death by his parents Louie & Laverne Stoddard. Survived by loving wife of 52 years Darlene Vowels Stoddard, Daughters Cindi Raymer (Steve) & Tammi Nalley (Marty), Granddaughters Melinda Byrd (Cody), Cassadi & Alexa Bearden, Great grandchildren Mekenzi & Logan, In-laws Rick & Judy Vowels, Cousins Jerry Logsdon (Mindy) & Larry Warren (Jan) & Life-long friend George Gossman. Due to COVID 19 funeral will be private with celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Second Chance @ Life PO Box 21425 40221 or Hosparus 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. 40205.