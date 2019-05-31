Dr. George ("Ted") T. Wright



Louisville - Dr. George ("Ted") T. Wright, 93, resident of Treyton Oak Towers of Louisville, KY, passed away from pneumonia on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, at Jewish Hospital surrounded by family.



He was born on on December 17, 1925, in Staten Island, New York. He attended Columbia College until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and served in the war in Europe. After the war he finished his B. A. and then returned to graduate study in English and American literature at the University of California at Berkeley, where he took his PhD. D. in 1957. He married Jessie (Jerry) Honeywell in 1955.



Dr. Wright taught English and American literature at the University of Kentucky (1957-60), San Francisco State College (1960-61), the University of Tennessee (1961-68, with two years out for a Fulbright), and at the University of Minnesota (1968-1993, with a year off for another Fulbright appointment at Aristotelian University in Thessaloniki, Greece, in 1977-78). He retired in 1993 as Regents Professor of English, and he and his wife moved to Tucson, Arizona where Jerry died in 2006.



His chief interest as a scholar was in poetry and most of his published writing concerned modernist poets like Eliot, Yeats, Pound, and Auden, but he eventually published a book on Shakespeare's metrical art and a widely read essay on Shakespeare's use of the figure of speech, hendiadys, especially in Hamlet and other major plays. He also published many poems of his own and a volume of poems (Aimless Life, 1999).



In 2015 Ted moved to Louisville, KY and Treyton Oak Towers where he was an active member of the community and an avid chess and bridge player.



He was predeceased by his wife, Jerry Honeywell Wright, parents, George Thaddeus Wright Sr. and Tekla Anderson Wright; his brother, Lawrence Wright; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Wright, and sister Norma (Wright) Weaver and brother-in-law Robert Weaver. He is survived by his nephew Raymond L. Weaver and nieces Pamela Rehman and Colleen Long, from Hale, MI, and Sharon Wright of Vero Beach FL. A celebration of his life will be held at Treyton Oak Towers at a date to be announced later.



