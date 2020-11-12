George Thomas DanielsLouisville - George Thomas Daniels reached peacefully for the hand of God on November 10, 2020. He was a dedicated servant of his Lord and Savior.George Thomas Daniels was born 9/12/1948 to Havyln Daniels and Bertha (Craig) Daniels in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Fairdale HS 1966, Associate Degree in Business Management from JCC/UK. He was drafted into the US Army in June 1969, served in Vietnam from June 1970 to April 1971, 10 months and 22 days too long, so he said. He reenlisted with the US Army Reserves 100th Division in 1973 and proudly served another 20 years, retiring with the rank of SFC. He received the following medals, Bronze Star, 4 Army Commendation medals and the Purple Heart for injuries received while in Vietnam.He married Recka (McCauley) Daniels, the love of his life, on July 1, 1972, whom he met shortly after returning from Vietnam in 1971. She stood with him hand in hand for more than 48 years. They loved each other more than all the stars in the sky. He often told others she was the best thing that ever happened to him.He truly loved his daughter Kimberly and was so very proud of her accomplishments. His son-in-law Randall Tan is a great husband and father to his daughter and grandchildren. His heart was full of joy for his granddaughter Ruth, who he chased through the house as she squealed with excitement and would even have a tea party with her if she asked. She was the twinkle in his eyes.He retired as a machinist from Naval Ordnance Station Louisville, KY (NOSL) the only inland shipyard in the US from 1969 to 1995. He then worked at Leggett and Platt in Simpsonville KY for 7 years, as a tool and die technician.He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, which was merged and renamed St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church for more than 30 years, volunteering as an usher, and money counter. He served on the Parish Council and volunteered with the St. Vincent dePaul Society for many years, serving as President for several of those years.He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 14474 and Assembly 3228. He served as District Deputy from 2018 to 2020.He served on the Bullitt County Planning and Zoning Board from 1990 to 1997.He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 90. He was a member of VFW, Post 5710 in Shepherdsville, KY.Those he loved, he loved deeply and loyally, and would help anyone in need.His parents preceded him in death as well as Maternal Grandparents Clyde and Goldie Craig, and Paternal Grandparents Elliott and Virgie Daniels. Also preceding him in death was his sister Havyln "Bea" (Daniels) Flaherty, his in-laws, James Bernard and Doris McCauley, his sister in laws, Tammy (McCauley) England, and Cathie (McCauley) Embery and nephew Christopher McCauley.Surviving him is his loving wife and love of his life, Recka (McCauley) Daniels. Only daughter Kimberly (Daniels) Tan (Randall) of Kissimmee, FL, of whom he was very proud. He was "Poppop" to his beautiful, amazing, loving granddaughter, Ruth Tan, and very very soon to be grandson Matthew Tan of Kissimmee FL. He is also survived by his sister Theresa (Daniels) Cox (Jim), Crestwood, KY, Sister-in-law, Patricia "Patty" (McCauley) Morris (Dan) of Bloomington, IL, brother-in-law David McCauley (Shirley), of Normal, IL. Nephews James McCauley, Joshua Morris and special niece Kaylee England. He was also survived by his niece Amanda Satterly, and several great nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (903 Fairdale Rd., Fairdale). Family and Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the church.Donations may be made in his honor to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church or WLKY Wednesday's Child Charity.Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.