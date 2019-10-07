Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
9212 Taylorsville Road
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
9212 Taylorsville Road
Louisville - 95, formerly of Louisville passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a member of the Faith Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, NV, and a past member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jeffersontown. He was also a member of the Kosair Shriners, American Legion Highland Post, Shawnee Masonic Lodge, , and past member of Woodhaven Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jewel Glenn, son, Gary T. Glenn and brother, Kenneth Glenn.

Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Elaine (Rhodes) Glenn; daughter, Deborah Silverstone (Leon); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Glenn; grandchildren, Kristina Hall, Kaveri Advani, William Glenn, Natasha Chib, Alicia Glenn and Shaun Flanigan; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 9212 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church, Friday from 11:00am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
