George Vincent Tyler
Henderson - George Vincent Tyler, age 82, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
George was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky to parents Fulton and Mabel Tyler. He began working at Southern States Cooperative as summer help then moved to a forklift operator. He was promoted to the seed cleaning foremen position before moving to Henderson, KY to manage the warehouse and seed cleaning operation in Southern Kentucky. In 1988 he and wife Jan moved to Farmville, North Carolina to establish the first wholesale warehouse in that state for Southern States Cooperative .
During the twenty years in North Carolina he served on the Town Board of Commissioners for eight years. after retiring from Southern States Cooperative he and wife Jan retired to Henderson, KY. He had a good retirement and enjoyed fishing with his brother.
George is survived by his wife Jan; daughter Laura; grandson Ethan Moore; son-in-law Tom Moore; brothers Doug , Mark, Willis, and Roger; sisters Marion Kaufman and Susan Lockhart; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.