George Wesley Jones
George Wesley Jones

Louisville - 101, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was a member of Redemeer Lutheran Church and a Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children, Beverly Jones, Ronald Jones (Sharon), Bruce Jones, Bobby Jones (Sheila) and Roderick Jones (Daphne); siblings, Clara Morgan, Ella Cooke, Pauline Smith, Jennie Tellis, Ruth Ann Shackeford and Brenda McGill; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10:30am-12:30pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 12:30, burial in Louisville Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:30 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
