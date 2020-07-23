George Wesley Jones
Louisville - 101, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was a member of Redemeer Lutheran Church and a Navy veteran.
He is survived by his children, Beverly Jones, Ronald Jones (Sharon), Bruce Jones, Bobby Jones (Sheila) and Roderick Jones (Daphne); siblings, Clara Morgan, Ella Cooke, Pauline Smith, Jennie Tellis, Ruth Ann Shackeford and Brenda McGill; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10:30am-12:30pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 12:30, burial in Louisville Cemetery.